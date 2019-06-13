Simply Slavic Ethnic Heritage Festival kicks off Friday downtown

YOUNGSTOWN — The Simply Slavic Ethnic Heritage Festival will be downtown Friday and Saturday.

The event on East Federal Street is from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday and from noon to midnight Saturday. Admission Friday is free. On Saturday, admission is free for those 12 years of age and under and $5 for others.

The festival celebrates the traditions and heritage of Eastern Europe and features folk dancing, vendors, educational exhibits, food, street dancing and children’s activities.

In preparation for the festival, the following streets are closed between 7 p.m. Thursday and noon Sunday: East Federal Street between Market and Walnut streets, North Champion Street from East Federal Street to the YMCA alley, and South Champion Street from East Federal Street between the Realty Tower parking lot and the Eastern Gateway parking deck.