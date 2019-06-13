Residents impacted by flooding show up for ABC meeting


June 12, 2019 at 2:43p.m.

CANFIELD — Residents of Boardman and Canfield affected by the May 28 flood are demanding answers from ABC Water and Stormwater District at the district’s meeting this afternoon.

The board approved multiple purchases for collecting weather and flood data.

“I want to see the money spent properly. That’s my concern,” said Canfield resident Chester Kaschak.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates and see Thursday's Vindicator.

