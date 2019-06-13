Man wounded on Youngstown's West Side
YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man in his 60s who was wounded in a shooting early today is in critical condition.
The man was found about 2:30 a.m. at a rowhouse-style apartment building in the 800 block of Steel Street on the West Side. He had been shot in the stomach, police said.
Police are still trying to determine if the man lived in the building or was somewhere else when he was shot and came there for help.
The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where he underwent surgery early today.
