He thought she'd drive him crazy; she just wanted to drive

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman police said stole a man’s car who picked her up for sex is in the Mahoning County jail.

Shawna Starks, 34, was arraigned today in municipal court on a charge of theft. Magistrate Anthony Sertick set her bond at $5,000.

Police said an 85-year-old man June 6 picked up Starks at a rehab facility for sex and drove her back to his Judson Avenue home. Reports said the Starks told the man to strip and she tied him up, blindfolded him and promised him something “exciting.”

After a period of silence the man managed to free himself and discover his car was missing. Starks was arrested in the man’s car, police said.