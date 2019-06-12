Police video shows punch thrown by Columbus cop


June 11, 2019 at 2:20p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police have released video footage showing an officer punching a man who refused to comply with instructions to stay back from an investigation scene.

The footage was collected as police investigated reports of shots fired on the city’s south side. The 49-minute video is a compilation of video footage from three officers’ body cameras and two cruisers’ cameras.

During the investigation, a man argued with police after an officer stopped a woman with two children crossing the street toward the house being investigated.

As the man exchanges words with one officer, a second officer holding a shotgun approaches and pushes the man back. A moment later, the second officer punches the man.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Chantay Boxill says the incident is under investigation.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750