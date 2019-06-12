Police video shows punch thrown by Columbus cop

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police have released video footage showing an officer punching a man who refused to comply with instructions to stay back from an investigation scene.

The footage was collected as police investigated reports of shots fired on the city’s south side. The 49-minute video is a compilation of video footage from three officers’ body cameras and two cruisers’ cameras.

During the investigation, a man argued with police after an officer stopped a woman with two children crossing the street toward the house being investigated.

As the man exchanges words with one officer, a second officer holding a shotgun approaches and pushes the man back. A moment later, the second officer punches the man.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Chantay Boxill says the incident is under investigation.