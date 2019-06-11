New trial set for Youngstown man charged with assaulting cop
WARREN — The re-trial of Julian C. Gibson, 21, of Salt Springs Road, Youngstown on a charge of assault of a police officer has been set for 11 a.m. July 15.
Gibson’s trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court had nearly reached the end April 25 when a witness made a remark that led to the mistrial.
The charge stems from Gibson’s early-morning Aug. 26, 2017, arrest behind an apartment building on Hadley Avenue in Liberty.
Patrolman Robert Altier was with Sgt. Daniel Kovach when Gibson came out of the apartment building with a friend, and Altier advised Gibson he was under arrest because of marijuana Altier had found in Gibson’s car in the apartment parking lot. A struggle ensued, and Altier suffered some bruising.
