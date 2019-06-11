Man threatens Boardman woman with knife


June 11, 2019 at 10:45a.m.

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating an incident Saturday morning in which an unidentified man with a knife outside of a Southern Boulevard apartment threatened the woman inside, according to police reports.

The victim told police that she started receiving threatening text messages from an unknown number hours earlier.

She said a man was outside her apartment with a knife threatening to slit her throat. He ran and jumped into a car going southbound on Southern Boulevard.

The victim told police that he was about 6 feet tall wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants.

