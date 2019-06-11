Downtown farmers market opens Wednesday at B&O Station
YOUNGSTOWN — The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will open for the season from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the B&O Station on Mahoning Ave.
The market takes place once per month and allows local residents to access fresh, locally grown produce right in their backyard.
The market is an ongoing partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health–Youngstown. Not only is fresh produce brought to those who may not have access, the market is designed to accept SNAP/EBT payments and with a grant from the Mercy Health Foundation–Mahoning Valley and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, individuals using SNAP can “double-up” their produce purchase up to $30.
The market will take the second Wednesday of each month from June through October.
Contact Tom Hetrick at 330-480-0423 with any questions about the market.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2018 12:42 p.m.
Downtown Youngstown farmers market opens Wednesday at B&O Station
- June 4, 2018 11:43 a.m.
Farmer's Market returns to city June 13
- June 13, 2018 6:01 p.m.
Youngstown Farmers Market provides needed access to healthy food
- August 9, 2018 12:01 a.m.
Farmers market, YNDC, Mercy partner to double food help
- June 14, 2018 midnight
Youngstown Farmers Market sells out, provides needed access to healthy food
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.