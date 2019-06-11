Downtown farmers market opens Wednesday at B&O Station

YOUNGSTOWN — The Downtown Youngstown Farmers Market will open for the season from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the B&O Station on Mahoning Ave.

The market takes place once per month and allows local residents to access fresh, locally grown produce right in their backyard.

The market is an ongoing partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Mercy Health–Youngstown. Not only is fresh produce brought to those who may not have access, the market is designed to accept SNAP/EBT payments and with a grant from the Mercy Health Foundation–Mahoning Valley and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, individuals using SNAP can “double-up” their produce purchase up to $30.

The market will take the second Wednesday of each month from June through October.

Contact Tom Hetrick at 330-480-0423 with any questions about the market.