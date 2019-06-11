Berlin Twp. road reopened after morning accident


June 11, 2019 at 9:05a.m.

BERLIN CENTER — The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car ran into a utility pole about 4 a.m. today on U.S. Route 224 west of state Route 534.

There were injuries, but a sheriff’s department spokesman said he did not know how bad they were because a report has not been completed. The road has since been reopened to traffic.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500