Berlin Twp. road reopened after morning accident
BERLIN CENTER — The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a car ran into a utility pole about 4 a.m. today on U.S. Route 224 west of state Route 534.
There were injuries, but a sheriff’s department spokesman said he did not know how bad they were because a report has not been completed. The road has since been reopened to traffic.
