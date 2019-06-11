Annarella death was natural, Trumbull coroner says


June 11, 2019 at 9:09a.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of Phil Annarella Jr., 70, Austintown Fitch High School football coach, natural causes as a result of heart disease.

Annarella, who coached football in the Mahoning Valley more than 40 years, was found dead in his Niles home on Saturday.

