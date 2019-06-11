ADC, Youngstown school board plan work session Thursday


June 11, 2019 at 10:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission and the Youngstown City School District Board of Education will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday in the library at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

The purpose of the work session is to discuss the current status of district academic performance related to the most recent Ohio Department of Education District Review and to discuss the current financial status and budget planning.

There will be no public comment portion of the work session.

