ADC, Youngstown school board plan work session Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission and the Youngstown City School District Board of Education will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. Thursday in the library at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.
The purpose of the work session is to discuss the current status of district academic performance related to the most recent Ohio Department of Education District Review and to discuss the current financial status and budget planning.
There will be no public comment portion of the work session.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 8, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Brothers resigns from ADC post
- April 8, 2016 1:59 p.m.
Youngstown school board president ordered to name classroom teacher to distress commission
- March 25, 2018 12:01 a.m.
As key leaders depart, can the Plan stand
- August 1, 2018 10:12 a.m.
Academic Distress Commission plans Friday work session
- December 9, 2014 6:39 p.m.
Consultant says Youngstown BOE should cut caucus, committee meetings
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.