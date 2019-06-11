23 apply to lead Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District
WARREN — Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District has received 23 applications from people who want to serve as director.
The county commissioners from Trumbull and Geauga counties that make up the district’s board of directors will narrow the field at its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
After that, interviews will be conducted, said Tim Lennon, Geauga County commissioner. The position pays $65,000 to $75,000.
In April, the board named an interim director to replace Greg Kovalchick after Kovalchick went on sick leave and retired April 30. That followed an investigation that turned up allegations by two female employees, one of whom said Kovalchick created a hostile work environment.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 17, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Trumbull recycling director leaving May 1
- April 16, 2019 12:03 p.m.
Director of the the Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste District to retire
- April 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Interim director takes over at Geauga Trumbull recycling district
- February 1, 2017 midnight
Commissioners elevate current Geauga-Trumbull manager to interim solid waste director
- April 8, 2002 midnight
TRUMBULL COUNTY Health board plans to reprimand commissioner
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.