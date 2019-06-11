23 apply to lead Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District

WARREN — Geauga Trumbull Solid Waste Management District has received 23 applications from people who want to serve as director.

The county commissioners from Trumbull and Geauga counties that make up the district’s board of directors will narrow the field at its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

After that, interviews will be conducted, said Tim Lennon, Geauga County commissioner. The position pays $65,000 to $75,000.

In April, the board named an interim director to replace Greg Kovalchick after Kovalchick went on sick leave and retired April 30. That followed an investigation that turned up allegations by two female employees, one of whom said Kovalchick created a hostile work environment.