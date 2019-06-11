Golden State edges Raptors 106-105, forces Game 6
TORONTO — The Golden State Warriors overcame the loss of Kevin Durant, who re-injured his calf, to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Monday night.
The series returns to California on Thursday night with the Raptors leading the series 3-2.
