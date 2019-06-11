Bill would stop property seizures for bicycle trail
YOUNGSTOWN — The Ohio House could soon consider a bill intended to stop private property seizures to build a Mill Creek MetroParks bicycle trail.
State Rep. Don Manning of New Middletown, R-59th, said he planned to introduce legislation today to stop the state from appropriating land through eminent domain lawsuits for recreational purposes, including bike trails.
Manning said his April meetings with Green Township-area landowners facing several suits filed by the MetroParks ahead of planned bike trail construction are what prompted the bill.
