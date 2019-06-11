Austintown trustees declare Mahoning Ave. bridge 'public nuisance'
AUSTINTOWN — Trustees have declared the Mahoning Avenue bridge a public nuisance due to high, uncut grass that trustees said the state is required to maintain.
The bridge, dedicated last year for veterans groups – and the wire fencing of which is decorated on both sides with American flags – is meant to be the “welcome to Austintown,” Trustee Ken Carano said at Monday night's trustee meeting.
But now it’s a “total disgrace,” said Darren Crivelli, township zoning inspector.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Trustees declare Mahoning Ave. bridge ‘public nuisance’
- September 15, 2010 midnight
7 Austintown properties declared nuisances
- June 11, 2002 midnight
AUSTINTOWN Trustees order demolition of 4 buildings in township
- September 18, 2010 midnight
Trustees declare seven properties as nuisances
- July 15, 2004 midnight
BEAVER TOWNSHIP Trustees want building to store road salt
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.