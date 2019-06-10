Drugs, explosives found in Sebring
Staff report
SEBRING
Sebring Police said they found drugs and explosives during a search of an area home, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, Sebring, Goshen and Smith Township police along with Mahoning County Children Services executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue.
Police found approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamines, 20 grams of suspected marijuana, explosives, drug paraphernalia and $260 in cash during the search.
Robert Bell was taken into custody by police, but his charges have not been announced.
A juvenile in the residence was placed with Children Services.
