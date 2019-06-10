Drugs, explosives found in Sebring


June 9, 2019 at 11:27p.m.

Staff report

SEBRING

Sebring Police said they found drugs and explosives during a search of an area home, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, Sebring, Goshen and Smith Township police along with Mahoning County Children Services executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of West Maryland Avenue.

Police found approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamines, 20 grams of suspected marijuana, explosives, drug paraphernalia and $260 in cash during the search.

Robert Bell was taken into custody by police, but his charges have not been announced.

A juvenile in the residence was placed with Children Services.

