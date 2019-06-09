Ohio State trustees’ panel OKs $147M for new arts district
COLUMBUS (AP) — An arts district Ohio State University envisions as the new “front door” to its Columbus campus is a step closer to reality.
A committee of university trustees late last month approved $147 million for design services and construction for a projected estimated to cost $162 million.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the district would be located near 15th Avenue and High Street. Plans include a renovated Weigel Hall to house the School of Music, and a new building for the Department of Theatre that will house a Moving Image Production program.
Renderings shared with the trustees’ Master Planning and Facilities committee showed a new black box theater, a recital hall for the School of Music, a proscenium theater and rehearsal spaces.
