Autism fundraiser at Canfield Fairgrounds

CANFIELD — Four-year-old Abbey Minotti may be nonverbal, but no communication expert was needed to accurately interpret her body language, which told the story of a child having lots of fun.

“She can do some numbers and colors. She knows about a dozen words and sign language,” said her father, Chris Minotti of Poland, who explained that Abbey was diagnosed about a year ago as being on the autism spectrum.

The girl was all smiles as she played in an inflatable house while her father and mother, Krista Minotti, prepared to take part in a 1-mile Autism Support Walk, which was part of today’s Autism Warrior Competition fundraiser at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Hosting the family-friendly event was the Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley.

