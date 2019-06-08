Youngstown trying to keep up with grass cutting

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s street department is still working to make a first cut of grass on vacant lots without structures despite working 12-hour shifts some days.

Slowing down the cutting are “staffing levels, equipment and the weather,” said Kevin Flinn, the city’s buildings and grounds commissioner.

The street department had cut grass at 3,349 vacant lots since it started in May, he said. They’ve cut 12 days in May and 4 in June, Flinn said.

In 2018, the department cut 5,701 lots three times each, he said. But it took until the end of June last year to get to all the lots for a first cut, he said.

This week, the city had eight to 10 tractors cutting grass Tuesday to Friday with 12-hour shifts, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on the first three days and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Flinn said.

They’ll be back next week with eight-hour shifts on Monday and Friday and 12-hour shifts on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The city cuts vacant lots without structures that have grass that is at least 8 inches high.

