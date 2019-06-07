Thousands expected in Akron to mark A.A.'s founding
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of visitors are expected in Akron this weekend to celebrate the Depression-era founding of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Akron's Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is home to the Gate Lodge, where the organization's founders met in 1935 to discuss steps to sobriety that would later become A.A.'s founding principles.
Jennifer McDowell of Stan Hywet tells the Akron Beacon Journal the lodge has been a popular pilgrimage for those in A.A. since it opened to the public for tours in 2004. The estate is looking at possible upgrades to existing exhibits.
As many as 12,000 people are expected to visit Akron in northeastern Ohio for the Founders Day Weekend celebrations.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
