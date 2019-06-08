Mother says Utah officer pulled gun on her black son

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A mother wants an independent investigation after she says a Utah police officer pointed a gun at her 10-year-old son's head in what she calls a racially motivated incident.

Jerri Hrubes said at a news conference today that she saw a white Woods Cross police officer pull his gun on her son, DJ Hrubes, who is black, while he was playing on his grandmother's front lawn Thursday north of Salt Lake City. She said her son didn't have any toys or objects in his hands.

The officer told DJ to put his hands in the air and get on the ground, she said. When DJ asked the officer if he did something wrong, the officer told DJ not to ask questions.

Jerri Hrubes said she raced outside of the house and screamed at the officer, "What are you doing? This is a 10-year-old child."

She says the officer didn't respond and got in his car and left.

Woods Cross police didn't immediately return messages today about the events.

Police Lt. Adam Osoro told The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday the officer mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of two armed suspects. Osoro the officer pulled out his gun after the child ran to the side of the house. After getting closer, the officer realized Hrubes was not involved in the incident and left, Osoro said.

Osoro said the officer acted appropriately under the circumstances.

Hrubes said she called dispatch right away to complain about the officer's actions, and the officer returned to the house later in the day. She said he apologized and DJ hugged him and said it was OK. She said her son doesn't "have a mean bone in his body" and is mentally delayed and has issues with his sight.

She teared up recounting the encounter and said she's thankful she taught DJ growing up to heed the commands of officers.

"I support all police officers. I see good in them," Hrubes said. "But, I do not support putting a child of 10-years-old at gunpoint with no explanation. . . Does he look like he's 30? Does he look like he's 18? No."