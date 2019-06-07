Man wanted in arson probe


June 7, 2019 at 8:58a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A warrant was issued this week for a man police say tried to burn down a 141 Byron St. home on the East Side on June 1.

Raphael Ortiz of South Pearl Street is wanted on a charge of aggravated arson.

Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, the department’s fire investigator, said the home was set on fire in three different places after Ortiz was arguing with the homeowners.

Crews were able to keep the damage to a minimum, Wright said. Ortiz is not yet in custody.

