Man sentenced in gun case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man arrested in January 2018 with a gun following a foot chase by Boardman police was sentenced this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to three years in federal prison.

Judge Patricia Gaughan handed down the sentence to Leighland Johnson, 33, who pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged after he was arrested by township police in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Court records said Johnson has a robbery conviction in 2015 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that bars him from having a gun. He was sentenced Tuesday.