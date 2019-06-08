Mahoning Valley Autism Warrior Competition is Saturday in Canfield
CANFIELD — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley’s Autism Warrior Competition, which includes the sixth annual Valley Autism 5K run; Autism Support Walk; Ninja Obstacle Course, and People-Powered Tractor Pull, presented by Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM and Greenwood Chevrolet of Austintown, is Saturday at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and events begin at 8:30 a.m., including the special needs resource fair and kids entertainment. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m.; Ninja Obstacle Course, 9:30 a.m.; Autism Support Walk, 10:30 a.m.; and the people-powered tractor pull at 11 a.m., which includes a special board team.
Race registrations and event information are available at AutismWarriorMV.org or by calling 330-333-9609.
