JCC welcomes all to open house June 23
Staff report
Youngstown
The Logan Campus of the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown plans a free open house for the public June 23.
The event at the campus, 3245 Logan Way, will run from noon to 4 p.m. and will feature food, games and a preview of some of the programs the JCC offers.
Participants will be permitted to swim in the outdoor pool, sample group exercise classes, group aquatic classes and receive a chair massage.
