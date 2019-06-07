Huntington signs contract for amphitheater alley naming rights

YOUNGSTOWN — Huntington Bank signed a $500,000, 10-year contract for naming rights to the community alley at the city’s 22-acre riverfront park and amphitheater.

The Huntington Bank Community Alley, under the Market Street Bridge, will open in August.

The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre opens next Friday.

The alley will be blocked to vehicular traffic and be an outdoor area for community events, festivals, craft shows and markets.

“Before the park and amphitheatre even broke ground, Huntington Bank expressed interest in not only supporting the project but contributing financially and developmentally to it,” said Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group, which manages the park/amphitheater as well as the nearby Covelli Centre for the city.”

William C. Shivers, Huntington Bank regional president for the Mahoning Valley and Canton regions, said: “The Huntington Bank Community Alley aligns perfectly with our mission to help make people’s lives better, help businesses thrive and strengthen the community we serve.”