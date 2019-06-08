High schoolers in Y'town to start classes 2 hours earlier

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

High school students will begin classes two hours earlier in the 2019-20 school year in Youngstown City Schools.

It is among many changes to start and end times to the school day that district officials announced Friday.

East and Chaney high school students will begin classes in the 2019-20 school year at 7:30 a.m. and be dismissed at 2:32 p.m.

For the last two years, the high schools started classes at 9:30 a.m. with dismissal about 4:30 p.m.

