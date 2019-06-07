Greatest juniors Pine Lakes sold out


June 7, 2019 at 9:37a.m.

story tease

The first event of 2019 Greatest Golfer juniors play is sold out and players are now being placed on standby list.

The Waypoint Group at Morgan Stanley juniors division tees off Tuesday at Pine Lakes Golf Course.

More than 50 players ages 12 to 17 will tee off.

There are six qualifiers in the next 5 weeks, leading to a championship weekend July 19 at Avalon Golf & Country Club.

Players seeking to get into Pine Lakes should email Todd Franko at tfranko@vindy.com to get on wait list.

All Greatest Golfer information can be found at www.vindy.com/golf.

This is Greatest's 10th season of summer golf championships led by Farmers National Bank, Covelli Enterprises and Superior Beverage.

More like this from vindy.com

Featured Broadcast

Latest

» more
Embedded Videos

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

AP News


corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000