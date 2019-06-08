Berlin Lake campground reopens

BERLIN LAKE — After damage to the sewage system at Berlin Lake Mill Creek Recreation Campground closed the park in 2014, it is back in business with more than $1 million worth of repairs.

While these repairs aren’t flashy or very visible, they go a long way toward making camping at Berlin Lake a more comfortable experience.

Specifically, the park near Alliance has a new dump station for recreational vehicle sewage, 300 feet of sewer line, new grinder pumps and manhole, lift station and valve pit.

“The contract ... was $800,000 just to get everything back up and running,” said resource manager Chuck Opet.

As these repairs were being made, the water tower servicing the park broke, so they had to fix that, too. Those repairs cost an additional $100,000.

