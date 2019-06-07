YSU increases tuition for some beginning in fall

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s board of trustees today approved a tuition increase for the 2019-20 academic year.

For returning students who entered the university before Fall 2018, full-time undergraduate tuition for in-state students will increase by $81 or 2 percent to $4,124.52 per semester.

For returning students who entered the university in or after Fall 2018, tuition will not change and will remain at $4,449.59 per semester. Under the Penguin Tuition Promise, this rate will not change through the four years of this class’ attendance at YSU.

For new incoming students entering the university in Fall 2019, tuition will be set at $4,605.36 per semester and, under the Penguin Tuition Promise, will remain the same for four years.

