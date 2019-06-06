Wagon Wheel Motel restraining order extended

YOUNGSTOWN

The temporary restraining order against the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street was extended two weeks.

“They have worked on it. But it’s not yet at a place where it can be occupied,” said Chip Comstock, the attorney representing the Boardman Fire Department.

The owners of the Wagon Wheel did not wish to comment.

The temporary restraining order was initially issued against the property May 24. It is currently vacant.