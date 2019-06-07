Valley's black infant mortality rate exceeds Iran's

Staff report

Community health survey results released Thursday in Mahoning and Trumbull counties show infant mortality rates are far worse for blacks living in the Mahoning Valley.

In Trumbull County, the overall infant mortality rate was 8.1 per 1,000 live births, which is higher than the state average of 7.2.

But the rate for blacks in Trumbull County was nearly three times the rate for whites, according to results of the Trumbull County Health Status Assessment released at Kent State University at Trumbull.

The results of the report were discussed and explained in a three-hour presentation. The results will be discussed further and will be the basis for the Trumbull County Combined Health District to establish new programming.

In Mahoning County, the infant mortality rate between 2013 and 2017 was about four times higher – 4.7 deaths per 1,000 live births for whites, compared to 16.4 for blacks – according to the county’s own Community Health Needs Assessment, presented to public officials Thursday afternoon at St. Christine Parish in Youngstown.

The death rate for black infants born in Youngstown is higher than for a child born in Iran – a claim made by Democratic 2020 presidential contender U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan during a CNN town hall Sunday and fact-checked by the Washington Post.

Patricia Sweeney, Mahoning County health commissioner, said Thursday county officials have been studying and trying to correct infant mortality rates in the county for years.

Read the full story Friday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.