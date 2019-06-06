Trumbull infant death rate exceeds state average

WARREN

Trumbull County's infant mortality rate was higher than the state average from 2013 to 2017, but the real eye-opener was that the infant mortality rate for blacks was nearly three times the rate for Trumbull County whites, according to results of the Trumbull County Health Status Assessment report discussed today at Kent State University at Trumbull.

The results of the report were discussed and explained in a 3-hour presentation. The results will be discussed further and will be the basis for the Trumbull County Combined Health District to establish new programming and goals in the coming months.

When Frank Migliozzi, Trumbull County health commissioner, asked the several dozen people in attendance to give their impressions of the data culled from written survey results from 419 individuals and families, the infant mortality rate ranked among the biggest topics.

"If that doesn't shock the community, I don't know what will," Migliozzi said during the discussion of the high infant mortality rate among blacks.