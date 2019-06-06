Small Business Champion winner is Claudia Kovach
YOUNGSTOWN
The National Federation of Independent Business in Ohio named Claudia Kovach, vice president of City Machine Technologies Inc., as its 2019 Small Business Champion winner in Ohio.
Kovach’s father and mother, Mike and Joanie, received the honor in 2006.
“It is an honor and a privilege to follow in my parents’ footsteps as an NFIB Small Business Champion,” she said. “My brother [Chip] and I work hard to carry on the good repair and customer service CMT is known for in our industry.”
Each year, NFIB names a Small Business Champion for Ohio from among its membership of 22,000 small businesses in the state.
CMT, a Youngstown company, is an industrial service provider and electromagnetic manufacturer.
