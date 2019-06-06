River flood warning for Eagle Creek in Trumbull


June 6, 2019 at 10:36a.m.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood warning for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station until late tonight.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000