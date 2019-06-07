Mill Creek MetroParks board halts negotiations with horse group


June 6, 2019 at 7:59p.m.

Staff report>

LOWELLVILLE

The Mill Creek MetroParks Board of Commissioners opted not to continue lease negotiations with the Buckeye Horse Park Association for a parcel of the Vickers Nature Preserve that the association has leased since 1994.

BHPA and the MetroParks attempted negotiations on the organization’s expired lease after a heated board meeting April 8.

Metroparks Executive Director Aaron Young told the commissioners that leasing the property is not in the best interest of the park.

