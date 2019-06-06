Man pleads guilty in drug case


June 6, 2019 at 11:04a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged in February with drug, weapon and money laundering crimes in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio pleaded guilty today to four counts.

Turhon Campbell, 37, entered guilty pleas before Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and two counts of money laundering.

Campbell was indicted following a March 5, 2018, search warrant served at his Washington Square Drive home in Austintown where investigators found just over a pound of cocaine and a 9 mm pistol.

The government is also looking to seize over $59,000 it says Campbell got because of selling drugs. It claims he exchanged some of that cash at the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in February and March 2018 and that he transferred funds greater than $10,000 seven times to various accounts.

