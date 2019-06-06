Man faces gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment was unsealed today in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging a South Glenellen Avenue man with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment says that Harold Shuler, 29, had a 9 mm handgun when he was pulled over by Youngstown police about 1:50 a.m. March 16 for running a stop sign at Market Street and East LaClede Avenue. Police searched the car because they smelled marijuana inside and found the gun during the search.

Shuler is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 felony conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, the indictment said.