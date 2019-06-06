Board of control OKs transportation contract
YOUNGSTOWN
The board of control Thursday approved a $490,829 contract for preliminary designs for a transportation improvement project to the central business district.
The board approved the contract with GDP Group, which has an office in Youngstown.
The work includes preliminary designs, assisting with preparing the bid specifications for the work and handling two public meetings to discuss the project.
A $10.85 million federal grant is helping to fund improvement work to Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal and Phelps streets. Also, $10.54 million is coming from in-kind services and money from various project partners.
