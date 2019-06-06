2 convicted of child porn charges


June 6, 2019 at 11:28a.m.

CLEVELAND

An Austintown man was convicted by a federal jury Tuesday of sexual exploitation of children and exchanging photos and videos of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

The verdict against Daniel Robert Parker, 33, was decided in the Cleveland federal courtroom of U.S. District Judge James Gwin after three days of trial.

Candis Wynn, 32, of Liberty, was convicted of exchanging with Parker the photos and videos of minors involved in sexual conduct with adults on May 24 in the same courtroom.

She was found guilty on the same counts plus possession of child pornography, for having the content on her phone. She will be sentenced Sept 4 at 12:30 p.m.

