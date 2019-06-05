Youngtown PD investigates shooting near I-680

YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 680 south near the Glenwood Avenue exit.

Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The man told police he was driving on the freeway when he was shot.

He was driven to the hospital by another man who told police he saw the man walking and took him to the hospital.

However, that man's car was damaged by gunfire.

Police searched the area around the shooting and found another car damaged by gunfire behind the Easter Seals building overlooking the freeway.



Both cars were towed for evidence.