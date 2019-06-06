Youngstown council adds $$$ to downtown construction project
YOUNGSTOWN — City council voted to increase the cost of a contract for preliminary designs for a major transportation improvement project to the central business district thanks to a federal grant because the U.S. Department of Transportation wouldn’t let the city do the work in two phases.
Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said at tonight’s council meeting the city wanted to first do Front Street and then do the rest of the project’s area, which includes Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal and Phelps streets. But the DOT insisted it all be done at once, he said.
Council in April had approved spending up to $220,000 on the Front Street work. It changed the amount to up to $520,000 tonight.
