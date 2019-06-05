UPDATE | Warren PD lists victims of Tuesday shooting
WARREN — A Warren police report released this morning lists two people who were shot Tuesday afternoon behind a building in the Warren Heights Apartments on Maryland Street Northwest, but it doesn't specify which one was killed and which one is in critical condition in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
It lists the victims as Jackqwuan K. Williams, 25, of Webb Avenue Southwest and Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. The report does not indicate whether they are related.
A police department press release says a 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody a short time after the 2:30 p.m. shooting a few blocks away. A female, also 16, was questioned in the case.
When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found one of the men on the ground on the parking lot behind the apartment with gunshot wounds to the hip and shoulder. The other victim had been shot in the leg but left the area on his own. A large group of people was around the male on the ground. He was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital. Police learned at about 5:25 p.m. he had died.
The other victim arrived at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center seeking treatment and was later transferred to St. Elizabeth's. He is in critical condition.
The police report lists the following offenses as having taken place — murder, felonious assault and disorderly conduct.
A witness told The Vindicator she heard about three gunshots and saw a crowd of about 30 people in the parking area behind the apartment building.
She saw one man with serious gunshot wounds still on the asphalt after the shots rang out and and saw another bleeding man leaving the area on foot.
