Tim Ryan names N.H. director for presidential campaign
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, who is running for president, announced Peter Mellinger as New Hampshire state director today.
Mellinger joins Ryan’s team after previously having served as organizing director for Hillary for America in New Hampshire where he directed the 2016 NH Democratic Party coordinated campaign’s successful field and voter targeting efforts that elected the first all-woman, all-Democratic Congressional delegation in American history.
Mellinger also worked last year as the coordinated campaign director for the Nevada Democratic Party, and in 2017, he was campaign manager for Susan Platt’s unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 5, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Ryan: Loss of less than 20 points is win for Hillary in N.H.
- May 19, 2018 11:05 p.m.
Ryan gives N.H. commencement address, evades question on presidential run
- May 20, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Ryan delivers address at law school
- May 17, 2019 5:50 p.m.
Ryan will have presidential town hall on CNN
- April 26, 2019 4:47 p.m.
Ryan qualifies for first Democratic presidential debate
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.