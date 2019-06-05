Tim Ryan names N.H. director for presidential campaign

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, who is running for president, announced Peter Mellinger as New Hampshire state director today.

Mellinger joins Ryan’s team after previously having served as organizing director for Hillary for America in New Hampshire where he directed the 2016 NH Democratic Party coordinated campaign’s successful field and voter targeting efforts that elected the first all-woman, all-Democratic Congressional delegation in American history.

Mellinger also worked last year as the coordinated campaign director for the Nevada Democratic Party, and in 2017, he was campaign manager for Susan Platt’s unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor.