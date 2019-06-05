Stocks extend gains, led by tech shares

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are extending gains to a second day Wednesday, led by technology and health care companies.

The S&P 500 index added 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,816. The index’s 2.1 percent gain Tuesday was its best performance since January.



Salesforce gained 3.3 percent. Its profit and sales for the first quarter exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

GameStop plummeted 29% after the videogame maker badly missed sales estimates in the first quarter.

Medtronic rose 1.9% to lead health care companies higher.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 129 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,461. The Nasdaq gained 48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,575.

Bonds rose and the yield on the 10 year Treasury dropped to 2.10% after a private survey showed U.S. companies added just 27,000 jobs in May, the fewest since March 2010.