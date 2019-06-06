Prosecutors oppose bond reduction for man accused in slaying

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors filed a motion today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court opposing a bond reduction for a man accused of killing the mother of his children.

Prosecutors are asking Judge Anthony Donofrio to deny a motion by Kyle Rice, 29, seeking a reduction of his bond of $1 million on a charge of aggravated murder.

Rice has had that bond since he was arraigned in municipal court in the Feb. 9 shooting death of Danekua Bankston, 28.

Rice was arrested shortly after Bankston was shot at her Oregon Avenue apartment on the West Side. She died a few days after the shooting at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

