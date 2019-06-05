NWS issues storm watch for Mahoning, Trumbull counties
YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Mahoning and Trumbull counties until 9 p.m. tonight.
New rainfall amounts are less than one-tenth of an inch, but the weather service said there is a chance that the storms can quickly drop more rain.
