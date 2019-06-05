New Girard City Council member will be appointed Tuesday

NILES — A Girard City Council At Large representative to serve the remainder of the term vacated by William Ryser will be appointed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 36 Youngstown Warren Rd. in the Pinetree Paza.

Members of the Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee representing the precincts in Girard will make the selection.

So far, Keith Schubert, Jeff Kay and Chuck Doran have showed interest in the position.