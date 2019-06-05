Feds charge 7 with dealing heroin, cocaine in Youngstown


June 5, 2019 at 1:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Federal authorities today unsealed a 48-count indictment charging seven people with selling heroin and cocaine in the Youngstown and Warren areas.

The indictment said the seven were engaged in selling the drugs between September of 2017 and June of 2018.

Members of the drug ring used cell phones, of which warrants were issued for wire taps.

Drugs buys were also made to undercover informants, the indictment says.

