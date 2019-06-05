Feds charge 7 with dealing heroin, cocaine in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — Federal authorities today unsealed a 48-count indictment charging seven people with selling heroin and cocaine in the Youngstown and Warren areas.
The indictment said the seven were engaged in selling the drugs between September of 2017 and June of 2018.
Members of the drug ring used cell phones, of which warrants were issued for wire taps.
Drugs buys were also made to undercover informants, the indictment says.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2013 10:33 a.m.
Feds indict 17 in drug dealings in Youngstown, Akron, Columbus
- February 4, 2019 9:59 p.m.
12 indicted in cocaine bust
- March 1, 2019 4:59 p.m.
Youngstown man indicted by feds for drug dealing
- June 5, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Feds indict 2 on drug charges
- August 9, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Feds in Youngstown rounding up 19 indicted in 2 drug cases
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.