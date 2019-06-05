Doctor charged with murder in painkiller overdose deaths

COLUMBUS (AP) — A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has been charged with murder in 25 patient deaths.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced the charges against now-fired Dr. William Husel Wednesday.

O’Brien says Husel turned himself in Wednesday morning and will be arraigned later in the day.

A lawyer for Husel has said he didn’t intend to kill patients. Messages seeking comment were left for that attorney.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years. He was fired in December.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the doctor and the hospital system.

Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and already settled some of the civil cases for hundreds of thousands of dollars.